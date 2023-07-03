Proman confirms workers injured at its Point Lisas AUM plant

Aerial View of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Pt Lisas, Couva. PHOTO COURTESY THE NATIONAL GAS COMPANY OF TT LTD (NGC).

PROMAN has confirmed that two workers were injured in an incident at its AUM Ammonia facility at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate on July 1.

In a release, the company said two contract workers from Phoenix Welding and Fabricating Ltd (PWFL) were hurt.

“The PWFL workers were completing an equipment installation task, as part of the AUM Ammonia facility maintenance turnaround, when the incident occurred.”

No details of the event were given.

“Both workers received immediate attention from the facility’s onsite medical team and the best possible tertiary medical care is subsequently being provided.”

Proman added, “The health and safety of our employees and contractors is our utmost priority. A full investigation has been launched to understand the causes of the incident.

“We are liaising closely with PWFL on the management of this incident and will continue to provide our full support and assistance.”

Late Sunday evening, Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie told the Newsday he was unaware an incident of this nature had occurred at the plant.

He said the normal procedure is for incidents in which people are injured to be reported immediately to the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA). He said if the matter had been reported he would have been alerted.

This is the second industrial accident in the past month. On June 15, fire at the NiQuan plant at Pointe-a-Pierre severely injured a Massy Energy employee, Allan Lane Ramkissoon who suffered burns to 60 per cent of his body. He was flown to a specialised burns unit in Colombia, but died on June 18.

Several probes have begun into that incident and the Ministry of Energy has instructed NiQuan to close that part of its plant until its safety can be ascertained. In 2021, an explosion at NiQuan's gas-to-liquids plant led to its closure for almost a year.