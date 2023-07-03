Plenty action at Hookie Weekend

Hookie Weekend 2023 attracted attendees from across the US, Canada, the Caribbean and even parts of Europe and Asia to Washington DC. -

Washington DC – Hookie Weekend, the premier Caribbean summer event in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area (DMV) brought together a diverse community of music enthusiasts, artistes, creatives, and industry leaders in a weekend filled with celebration.

Held during the Juneteenth weekend, the event highlighted the Caribbean region’s vibrant energy and rich cultural heritage, a media release said.

From intimate club events and stage shows to immersive themed cultural experiences and a cool down lounge party, the overall Hookie Weekend extravaganza delivered several highpoints for all in attendance, the release said.

The event saw an increased number of attendees from across the US, Canada, the Caribbean and even as far as Poland and Japan, the release said.

There were major performances at Release Therapy and Hookie DC from soca stars Erphaan Alves, Lyrikal, Voice and Bunji Garlin, with patrons fully embracing the creative themes for this year’s Lion’s Pride J’Ouvert and Riddim & Road.

Music was also supplied by top DJs and MCs who represented the Caribbean diaspora such as Mystic Vibes 6.0, Tony X, Cool Blaze, Barrie Hype, Lurbz, Lord Hype, Majestic, DeejBlaze, Selectah Kerry, and Back to Basics (who added his popular fete Shine to the Hookie Weekend revelry). Hookie Weekend ended with the sold-out festival cool down, Oasis.