Nicholas Paul disqualified in keirin final at CAC

TT's Nicholas Paul. (FILE) -

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul missed out on winning another gold medal at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in San Salvador, El Salvador on Sunday.

Paul was disqualified in the final for “invading the speed lane when an opponent was there” according to the official results.

On Friday night, Paul won gold in the men’s sprint in the final against TT rider Kwesi Browne.

Mexican Edgar Verdugo was also disqualified for a similar offence.

Juan Ruiz of Mexico won gold, followed by the Colombian pair of Kevin Quintero and Cristian Ortega.

Browne finished first in the race to determine the rankings from seventh to 12th.

Phoebe Sandy of TT, who is still a junior cyclist, made it to the quarter-finals of the women’s sprint before being eliminated by Colombian Martha Bayona.

In men’s hockey, TT defeated Dominican Republic 9-0 and will next face Barbados in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

In volleyball, the TT men’s team finished in eighth position after falling 3-1 to Suriname in the seventh/eighth place classification match.

Suriname won the match 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24.

Up to press time, the TT men’s 3x3 basketball team were competing against Suriname for fifth place. Earlier in the day, TT earned a walkover win over Haiti.

The TT men’s beach soccer team were also competing up to press time. TT were facing an uphill task as they were trailing 6-2 against Bahamas in their opening Group B match.