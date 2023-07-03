LGE 2023 not about local government reform

PNM leader Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Whoever you vote for on August 14 cannot tell the President to proclaim the whole of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022.

Only the PM and his Cabinet can tell the President to proclaim the act for local government reform.

In 2022, the Cabinet told the President to proclaim only sections 11 and 12 to extend the term of office of sitting councillors and aldermen.

The Privy Council stopped them and made them call the local government elections (LGE) 2023, which is more than three years since the last LGE in 2019.

No councillor or alderman elected on August 14, no corporation to which they are elected has any power to instruct the President to proclaim any law.

No corporation can tell the president to proclaim the entire local government reform act of 2022. Only the PM and his Cabinet can do that.

Voting on August 14 has nothing to do with local government reform.

Implementing local government reform, including the property tax, is entirely the responsibility of the PM and the Cabinet.

Telling voters that voting in LGE 2023 is voting for local government reform is a lie.

The local government reform act is passed since 2022 and assented to by the President since July 1, 2022.

Read the act (https://www.ttparliament.org/.../2020/11/a2022-11.pdf).

Ask the PM and his candidates why they have not told the President to proclaim the entire act and complete the local government reform.

The PM and Cabinet must tell the President to proclaim the entire act 11 of 2022.

There are 373 candidates from whom you can elect councillors. Vote for the best of them to represent you in your corporation.

CLYDE WEATHERHEAD

via e-mail