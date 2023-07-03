JSCs meet on Carnival, period poverty

THE Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee will meet on Wednesday at 2.30 pm to examine the role of the National Carnival Commission's management of Carnival 2023 activities.

This committee is chaired by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bridgid Annisette-George.

On Friday at 10 am, the Human Rights, Equality and Diversity Committee will hold a virtual inquiry about period poverty.

This committee is chaired by Senate Vice-President Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim.

Period poverty is defined as a lack of access of menstrual products, education, hygiene facilities, waste management or a combination of these factors. A Medical Science and Discovery Journal article dated January 12 estimated that approximately 500 million women worldwide experience period poverty.

The article said a study by UWI from July- October 2022 showed women in TT experience period poverty, find it difficult to access period products and have to resort to alternative products to suit their needs.

There are no scheduled sittings of the House of Representatives or Senate so far for this week.

Parliament usually begins its mid-year recess in early July. The recess ends in early September.