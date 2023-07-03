Jenysa’s ordeal seen as blessing in disguise

MIRACLE BABY: Marina Murray hugs her daughter Jenysa Alleyne, five, at a relative's home in Point Fortin after she was discharged from the Siparia District Health facility, on Sunday. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE near tragedy that befell Jenysa Alleyne has not left any visible effects thus far, but it may have brought awareness of the plight of parents with special-needs children.

Thankful mother Marina Murray is hoping this blessing in disguise can bear positive fruit not only for herself and her daughter, but others in similar situations.

One of her friends, who was with Murray during the ordeal, but who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Newsday, “Out of evil cometh good, and I think even though this was a scary situation, something good will come out of it.”

Jenysa, who was saved from a watery death on Saturday morning, was discharged from the Siparia District Health Facility, where she spent the night after her 15-hour ordeal, lost in wetlands in Erin.

She was spending time with her father, Jason Alleyne, at his Erin home when she slipped into the river which runs at the back of the house and was swept away, around 5 pm. She was rescued on Saturday just before 8 am.

She was kept for observation overnight and put on drips, as she was dehydrated.

“Jenysa is doing fine,” her mother, who spent the night with her at the hospital, told the Newsday on Sunday.

“She got discharged around 12.30 today, and right now we are by one of my aunts in Point Fortin and she is watching television with her cousins.

“She is normal. Jenysa eat and sleep. She went through the night with no trauma or jumping up and crying."

Saying she was taking a bath after many hours, Murray said she was still shocked, but thankful.

“I believe God has a greater purpose for saving her life,” Murray said, explaining that people have been reaching out to her to offer advice or help, including her MP, Camille Robinson-Regis.

“People, parents who have children with autism are reaching out to me. A girl messaged me, sent me the number of a therapist who is treating her daughter. She sent me a video showing how much progress her daughter, who has similar symptoms to Jenysa, has made while working with this therapist.

“I will contact the parent and make an appointment for Jenysa to start therapy,” she promised.

Commenting on the awareness the near-tragic situation has brought, Murray said while she has been making ends meet with the help of friends and relatives, she has needs she just cannot meet at the moment.

“I need help. I am not working full time, because I don’t have nobody to watch Jenysa. It’s just me and my two children at home. I do a little cleaning and it break down to one day a week, a Saturday.”

She also needs a proper school for Jenysa to attend.

“I get a government grant for Jenysa, and I make ends meet, but any further assistance I get, I would be grateful.”

She said Robinson-Regis promised to visit as soon as she returns to her home at Maloney. She is expected to return on Monday, as she has to go with her son, who sat the SEA this year, to collect his results.

Two Cabinet ministers, Fitzgerald Hinds and Kazim Hosein, took to Facebook to praise Jenysa’s miraculous recovery and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. Hosein, the Minister of Agriculture, wrote, “I join with the rest of the country in expressing my sincerest thanks to Mr Vallence Rambharat and the exceptional Hunters Search and Rescue Team.”

He said their dedication and unwavering commitment to country were an inspiration for all. He said his heart was filled with joy at their incredible efforts to rescue Jenysa and reunite her with her family.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said while on one hand he was joyful Jenysa was found alive and well, he was saddened that a fire had claimed the life of pensioner and constituent Eastman James, and destroyed his home.

The work of Rambharat and his Hunters Search and Rescue Team has been commended by social media users and there have been calls for national recognition as well as financial assistance.

Murray too made similar calls.