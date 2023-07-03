Credit union women discuss developmental education

L-R Dr. Maria Dillon-Remy, Independent Senator; Deon Wills, VP Fire Services CU; Gail Rajkumar, Co- Founder /Co-Chair Trinidad and Tobago Sister Society and Letitia Telesford, President Central Finance Facility -

Over 30 people from 14 credit unions across the country came together as the Trinidad and Tobago Sister Society (TTSS), an arm of the Global Women’s Leadership Network (GWLN), hosted a seminar titled Leadership is Influence.

The event was held at the TECU Coral Reef Hotel conference room in Lowlands last Wednesday in collaboration with the Central Finance Facility and formed part of TTSS' 10-year celebrations.

The objective of the seminar, according to TTSS’ Co-Founder Gail Rajkumar, was to provide an opportunity for women at all stages of their professional credit union journey to network, gain new insights on credit union trends, develop new skills and participate in the global credit union movement.

She said the society, established in October 2013, is the local arm of the Global Women’s Leadership Network.

"It is one of the original diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives established in 2009 by the World Council of Credit Unions to provide women in the credit union arena a safe forum to discuss issues to further their professional and personal journeys."

She said the societies serve as autonomous chapters of the GWLN.

“They further the network’s global mission by having an impact on the local credit union communities. The purpose of the groups is to get credit union women in their respective communities to come together to discuss credit union issues, exchange ideas, network with leaders of neighbouring credit unions, and share the lessons learned with network members worldwide.”

She said to date, there are sister societies in 86 countries with four, including TT, within the Caribbean region. Their watchwords are connect, collaborate, inspire, and empower. She said she sees the benefit credit union women can play in a leading role in helping women and girls develop and lift themselves out of poverty.

“There is a collective responsibility to credit union members and communities to move the needle of the sustainable development goals using the co-operative principles of co-operation among co-operatives, by caring for the community and continuous education.”

Feature speaker Independent Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy encouraged the women gathered to embrace “women empowerment.” She said it is important for the way women lead, whom they lead, and how they can increase their ability to lead – in both professional and personal capacities.

She also encouraged them to become persons of integrity, connect better and add value to others.