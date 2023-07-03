China seeks to strengthen trade relations with Trinidad and Tobago

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Her Excellency Hua Chunying had discussions at the AV Room, National Library, Port of Spain. on Monday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

As China forges ahead in its path of modernisation, it is ready to work with TT as part of its global development initiative (GDI).

Visiting assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Hua Chunying said the success story of China’s modernisation can be an inspiration for all developing countries.

She was speaking at the National Library (NALIS), Port of Spain on Monday, on the sidelines of the Caricom 50th anniversary celebrations.

She encouraged TT to implement and utilise the funding under the GDI which promotes greater cooperation and development in the areas of poverty reduction, food security, pandemic response, development financing, climate change, industrialisation and digital economy.

Bilateral relations between both countries, especially in the areas of infrastructural development have been very fruitful.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of China’s President Xi Jinping's historic visit to TT and the fifth anniversary of TT’s participation in the Belt and Road initiative.

“This is a demonstration of the high importance China attaches to its relations with TT,” she said.

“The flagship project between both countries – the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate – has been implemented smoothly and very soon it will be put to use.”

The other ongoing projects are the new terminal building at the ANR international airport in Tobago and the Diego Martin overpass.

“All these play an important role in advancing economic diversification, strengthening productivity and creating more jobs,” she said.