Chief Sec: Public service too inefficient

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File Photo

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has called for constitutional reform to address what he believes are the inefficiencies within the public service.

He made the call on Monday after welcoming Denese Toby-Quashie to the position of Chief Administrator.

Toby-Quashie assumed duties at the Office of the Chief Administrator, Smithfield Plaza, Scarborough, the Office of the Chief Secretary said in a statement.

It said on June 30 the Office of the Prime Minister notified the THA that Toby-Quashie will act as Chief Administrator.

The THA has been without a Chief Administrator since Ethlyn John’s retirement on May 17. The Prime Minister and Augustine have since been at loggerheads, publicly accusing each-other of telling untruths about the circumstances that led to the non-appointment of a replacement at that time.