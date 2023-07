Chaguanas vendor killed after work

File photo of the Chaguanas Market. - Jeff K. Mayers

A 35-year-old Chaguanas vendor man was killed on Sunday night outside the Chaguanas Market.

Police reported that at about 8.30 pm, Daryl “One Eye” Mc Carty of Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville, was packing up his stall.

Police said a gunman got out of a white Nissan B15, walked up to Mc Carty and shot him before escaping in the waiting car. Police foundd 12 9-mm spent shells .

No motive was given for his killing.