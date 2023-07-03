CAL expands into Eastern Caribbean

File photo

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is expanding into the Eastern Caribbean from July 24.

CAL will add new nonstop services between Barbados and St Vincent, as well as St Lucia.

In a release, CAL said there will also be increased capacity to Dominica and Grenada, strengthening its commitment to the region's connectivity.

The Barbados–St Vincent routeis being increased to seven weekly services, in addition to four new weekly flights between Barbados and St Lucia. Direct St Lucia–St Vincent return flights will fly on Thursdays.

There will now be Barbados-St Vincent flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from July 24, for seven times weekly; to Grenada on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays daily; and to St Lucia on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays – that is, four times a week.

The release said the airline’s ATR-72 fleet, comprising nine aircraft, will fly these routes.

It added that as part of CAL’s ongoing commitment to the Eastern Caribbean, starting from August 23, there will be new services between Trinidad, Dominica and Antigua on Wednesday and Sundays; and even more direct travel options from Barbados to Ogle, Guyana. There will also be additional flights from Trinidad to St Vincent and Grenada.

CEO Garvin Medera said, "We are excited to progress our plans for regional connectivity. There continues to be a call for increased frequency and capacity between Caribbean destinations, and by adjusting our strategies and route network to connect these destinations, we can provide more sustainable travel options for our customers."