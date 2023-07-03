Brent Sam hat-trick puts Defence Force in quarter-finals

Defence Force striker Brent Sam. - (FILE)

DEFENCE Force made a convincing start in their effort to win another title this season when the Army men destroyed Prisons Service FC 5-1 in the round of 16 of the TT Premier Football League Knock-out Cup at Arima Velodrome on Saturday.

Brent Sam, who scored more than ten goals during the league campaign, continued his prolific form netting a hat-trick. What was even more impressive is that he only needed 20 minutes to do so.

Sam opened the scoring as early as the tenth minute, before finding the net again in the 12th and 20th minutes of play to give Defence Force a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Shaquille Holder took over for Defence Force in the second half with a goal in the 50th minute followed by another in the 61st minute.

Prisons FC grabbed a consolation goal through a 78th minute item from Kemuel Rivers.

AC Port of Spain defeated Harlem Strikers II at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex 2-0 with goals from Moses Jaikaran and Sedale McLean to advance to the quarter-finals. AC Port of Spain will be eager to win the knock-out cup after losing out on the league title in the final round against Defence Force.

Police I also recorded a resounding victory on Saturday with a 5-2 win over San Juan Jabloteh at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds.

The goals were shared among the Police players as Jabari Mitchell (23rd minute), Kadeem Hutchinson (56th), Kern Roberts (60th), Anthony Wolfe (65th) and Kidane Lewis (79th) were all on target.

Finding the back of the net for Jabloteh were Elijah Seecharan (74th) and Dwight Jordan (89th).

In other results, Central FC edged University of TT Patriots 2-1, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers recorded a 2-1 win over Police II, Heritage Petroleum Pt Fortin Civic grabbed a narrow 2-1 win over Phoenix FC and QPCC II defeated San Fernando Giants II 2-1.