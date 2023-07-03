Bar Association recognises criminal attorneys on silk

Israel Khan SC, left speaks with John Heath SC, Rajiv Persad SC, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and Ravi Rajcoomar SC, during a Criminal Bar Association reception to honored three crimiinal attorneys who recently received silk at Justitia Omnibus Law Chambers, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on Thursday - Photo by Anisto Alves

THREE criminal attorneys who were recently appointed senior counsel (or silk) have been praised by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) for their advocacy for the “dispossessed.”

Last Thursday, attorneys Ravi Rajcoomar, SC, Rajiv Persad, SC, and John Heath, were the special guests of a reception hosted by the CBA.

President of the CBA, Israel Khan, SC, the most senior attorney in criminal practice, said advocates on the criminal bar were often treated as the “step-children” and “bastards” of the legal profession.

This year, he said history was made when five attorneys who practice criminal law were given the “silk” honour. This year, 17 attorneys were awarded silk by President Christine Kangaloo.

The other two were deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul and Larry Lalla who also practices civil law.

Khan said in 2018 when the last appointments were made, he complained that no criminal-bar attorneys were selected by the President on the advice of the prime minister.

He said raised the competence of criminal attorneys, saying there was no civil attorney who can cross-examine a witness like a criminal attorney.

“In this profession, many are called but few are chosen,” he said, reminding those who attended the simple reception at his offices on Abercromby Street of the senior counsel before them.

He told the new silks, it was their ability, merit and integrity that earned them the honours, not “political allegiance, race, class or creed.”

The three acknowledged and said they appreciated the CBA’s recognition since they now have a greater obligation to speak out on issues.

They all assured their doors would continue to remain open for advice and to provide service to the downtrodden even if they are now allowed to charge “senior counsel” fees.

They urged the younger attorneys to work hard and support each other so that they, too, can, one day, reach the inner bar.

In March, Khan challenged the process for the appointment of senior counsel.

Also present at the reception was Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal.