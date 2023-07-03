AG reviewing report on state's failure to defend case

Reginald Armour -

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, is reviewing a report by retired Justice Stanley John on the State's failure to defend a malicious-prosecution lawsuit filed by nine men acquitted of the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.

This matter involved the disappearance of a file pertinent to the case. The file allegedly went missing on June 23, 2020, the day after it was served on the Solicitor General’s department.

The disappearance of the file led to the High Court's awarding the nine former murder accused over $20 million in compensation on January 30.

On February 1, Armour revealed at a news conference that the file had gone missing.

This came two days after Master Martha Alexander awarded the men $2 million each.

Armour admitted the first time his office heard of the malicious-prosecution claim was when a decision was given after no one appeared for the state in the lawsuit.

On February 3, the Ministry of the AG and Legal Affairs announced that John and former Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Pamela Schullera-Hinds had been appointed to investigate the matter.

On February 6, the "missing" file was found.

Contacted via WhatsApp on Monday, Armour said he received the final report from John and Schullera-Hinds at 4 pm on June 29.

"I am reviewing the same and have already indicated to Mr Justice John that I will want to meet for discussion in respect of their findings and recommendations."

Armour did not comment on what those findings and recommendations were.

He thanked John and Schullera-Hinds for "this significant work delivered within the promised timeframe."

The scope of the investigation was “to enquire into the facts and circumstances relating to the matter of Shervon Peters and others against the AG commencing from June 22, 2020 when service of the claim form and statement of case were effected, including the decision of the High Court dated January 30, 2023, and culminating in the handing over of the file to the acting Solicitor General on February 6, 2023.”

John and Schullera-Hinds also looked into the roles played by government ministers, members of the civil law department or anyone employed at the Ministry of the AG and Legal Affairs.

They also investigated whether there was any dereliction of duty, violation of laws, conflict of interest or breach of trust.

The report was also to include recommendations to improve procedures of the Ministry of the AG and Legal Affairs’ civil law department.

Armour did not comment on a call by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial on Sunday for the report to be made public.

On December 19, 2006, Naipaul-Coolman, 52, was kidnapped from the driveway of her Lange Park, Chaguanas home. A ransom demand was made for her safe release. Some of it was paid, but she was not freed. Her body was never found.