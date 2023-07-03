Abijah Phillip, Adona Francois win CariFin Cross Country event

ABIJAH Phillip and Adona Francois won the men’s and women’s titles respectively when the CariFin Games Cross Country and Family Day was held last month at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

The morning races started at approximately 6.30 am.

With a rich legacy spanning over three decades, this historic event brought together the finest talents from TT's financial services sector, competing in a fierce battle for glory.

Phillip emerged as the standout athlete claiming an unprecedented third victory in the men's running category, while Francois continued her dominance with back-to-back wins in the women’s running category.

A CariFin Games media release said, “Since its inception in 1992, the CariFin Games have been fostering camaraderie and promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle among financial institutions in TT. This year's edition delivered an unforgettable experience, showcasing the remarkable spirit of collaboration and teamwork among the participating institutions.

Phillip, a seasoned CariFin veteran from Republic Bank, etched his name in the history books with an impressive time of 26 minutes and 34 seconds (26:34).

Reflecting on his remarkable achievement, an elated Phillip said, "This year’s Cross Country was competitive and enjoyable. I knew after the defeat on Chancellor I’d have to dig deep if I wanted to get the result, it was a battle all the way.”

Francois, representing Sagicor, displayed her remarkable talent and determination once again, clinching the women’s title in 25:46. "The cross-country run is always the most challenging of all the races and this year was no exception. I came into the race mentally prepared to push myself as far as I can to retain my title and it worked out for me,” said Francois.

The day included several activities including a sack race, Scalextric and tug of war.