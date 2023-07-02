UNC, NTA candidates hit the trail together in Diego

Mario Singh greets local government candidates, the UNC's Marsha Walker and Russell Chan of the National Transformation Alliance during a joint walkabout at Starboard Drive, Westmoorings on Saturday. - ROGER JACOB

Marsha Walker, former United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Diego Martin West says the many people of Glencoe/Goodwood/La Puerta do not vote because they believe their vote does not count. West in now the UNC's local government candidate for this district.

She said out of the approximately 10,000 people in the Glencoe area, only around 1,000 vote, even in the general elections. So she and her team were targeting the non-voters and asking them to go and vote in the August 14 local government elections.

“We have been trying to explain that their vote will count. A lot of persons think their vote would not make a difference because it’s a PNM (People’s National Movement) stronghold. It’s not a PNM stronghold. It’s a non-voting seat.”

When the UNC and National Transformation Alliance (NTA) visited Glencoe during a joint walkabout on Saturday afternoon, they discovered one of the residents biggest concerns was crime and she outlined her plan to use the municipal police to help.

She said many people were also concerned the NTA would split the UNC’s vote in the area but she assured them the parties would not enter each other’s territories.

Russell Chan, NTA candidate for Cocorite/Petit Valley said some of his seats fell into the Diego Martin West constituency during the general elections so he and Walker could lend support to each other and work together.

“The response from residents was excellent. Everybody loves the unity.”

He said some issues in the area were garbage collection, home invasions, and flooding. He already had ideas for a modern flood mitigation plan that could be implemented in the area, one similar to the system that stopped the flooding in Bamboo III years ago.

Glencoe resident Mario Singh said he was ready for a change and intended to vote for Walker.

He said the PNM had over eight years to make a difference in the Westmoorings community but did not. He said crime was an issue in the area as recently there were an increasing number of incidents of homes being broken into and people getting robbed at gunpoint.

He said the incumbent councillor for the area, Amber Caines, had hung up on or blocked the numbers of several residents and had done nothing for the community during her time.

He gave the example of a drain in the area which had been crumbling for over five years. He said residents were willing to provide the materials to fix it and only asked the Diego Martin Regional Corporation for the manpower, but nothing was done. The corporation now has borough status after the passage of a bill upgrading it and Siparia to boroughs last month, widening its districts.

“Everything that Colm Imbert (Finance Minister/Diego Martin North East MP) comes out and says. Oh the country is getting better. Better where? How? Not down here!

“We have given you time, you’ve done nothing. It’s time to go. Let somebody else get an opportunity. Somebody who is bright, who has the energy, and who has the empathy for the citizens of this country and this area.

“Some people may not like how much she (Walker) opens her mouth but when she does, things get done.”

He said the definition of madness was doing the same thing over and over again and expecting something different. So he wanted the residents to think, vote and make a change.