Tacarigua teen killed by police

File photo -

A 19-year-old Tacarigua man was killed by police on Friday night after he and a group of men tried to steal a car.

On Sunday, a police press release said Jordan Nathan of Dinsley Village was declared dead on arrival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

The release said at about 9.05 pm, officers on mobile patrol received a report of suspicious activities at Dinsley Village.

They found a group of men tampering with a Nissan Sylphy. The release said the men ran off into a nearby house and shot at the police, who returned fire, fatally wounding the teen.

A revolver and four rounds of .38 ammunition were recovered.

Seven people including a 19 and 25-year-old woman were later held.