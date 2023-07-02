Paul, Browne ride to gold, silver in CAC men's sprint

TT's Nicholas Paul - UCI Track Cycling

Cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne added a gold and silver medal to Trinidad and Tobago’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games podium tally after both riders faced off in an all-TT men’s sprint final at the National Velodrome in San Salvador, El Salvador on Friday night.

The countrymen dominated the event from its initial stage and rode unbeaten straight up to the gold medal race, where flying 200m world record holder and clear favourite Paul, came up trumps and retained his CAC sprint crown.

Colombian Kevin Quintero pedalled to bronze as he bettered Mexican Edgar Verdugo in the third-place ride.

Paul blew past Quintero in semi-final one while Browne disposed of Verdugo in his. On Thursday night in the quarter-finals, Paul defeated Cuban Yansel Arias in heat one while Browne topped Cuban Dairon Ortega.

Earlier that day, Paul and Browne topped the field in the flying 200m qualifying event by recording the fastest qualifying times respectively.

Both cyclists began their keirin qualification after press time.

Additionally, on Saturday, the TT men’s volleyball team lost their fifth to eighth-place playoff match against Mexico 3-0. They were beaten 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 and face Suriname on Sunday in the seventh-place playoff from 12.30pm (TT time).

The men’s 3x3 basketball team also advanced to Saturday’s quarter-finals after defeating St Lucia 20-17 in their opening Group C qualifier on Friday.

Players Ahkeem Boyd, Nathyon Lewis, Tyrese Fields and Chike Augustine then lost to Venezuela 21-12 and were up to press time on Saturday, battling Puerto in the quarters.

The women’s hockey team lost their second of three matches 4-1 against Cuba. Zene Henry scored TT’s lone item. The men’s team continue their campaign against the Dominican Republic from noon on Sunday.

In the four-stage women’s omnium event, US-based pro road cyclist Alexi Ramirez finished seventh in the scratch race, sixth in the tempo race, fifth in the elimination and sixth in the points race on Friday.

The beach soccer team begins preliminary round action on Sunday.