Paria tragedy sparks widow's desire to help others through politics

Vanessa Kussie walks across the stage at Naparima College, San Fernando as the UNC candidate for Couva West Roystonia in the local government election on August 14. - Roger Jacob

THE Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd tragedy which rocked the country just over a year ago, and what she sees as the lack of empathy from the company and the government for the survivors, have given one of the grieving widows, Vanessa Kussie, the impetus to go into politics.

At the launch of the United National Congress (UNC) local government campaign at Naparima College, San Fernando, Kussie told WMN why she decided to offer herself as a candidate for the Couva Tabaquite Talparo Regional Corporation – something she hopes will bring personal healing as she struggles daily to find peace and comfort.

Kussie is the widow of Rishi Nagassar, one of five divers who were doing maintenance work on a pipeline owned by Paria when tragedy struck and four of them – Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Nagassar – died. Christopher Boodram was the lone survivor.

She sees her involvement in the community as the opportunity to ensure that something like that never happens again, and to try to help bring back the country from the brink of hopelessness in which it has found itself.

The niece of longserving councillor Allan “Taxi” Seepersad, Kussie said she has always been in the background of the UNC, but never aspired to hold office.

“When this tragedy came and struck, I saw for myself how our government and Paria did nothing to help to save the lives of four people, my husband included, who were trapped in that pipeline for days."

She said she wants to spare anyone else from ever having to go through that trauma and anguish.

“One diver came up. The others could have been saved, but nothing was done to save them.”

Evidence at the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the tragedy suggested the men were alive long after the decision not to rescue them was made. Their agonised voices crying out for help were heard during the hearing.

Kussie recalled the days and nights the men remained in the hyperbaric chamber underwater in February 2022, while the families were left in an open car park, and no answers were forthcoming from the company.

“I stood there for days and waited days and night in Paria’s car park, waiting for one of them to come out and address us as human beings, to speak to the family, the widows and the children. That did not happen.

“I stayed there and I cried and I cried, but I could do nothing. I was so helpless, just waiting for my husband to die. It was the most agonising, heartbreaking pain I ever experienced. I wish no one would ever have to go through that pain I endured and still endure.”

And, she said, waiting for the report from the CoE is overbearing.

The loss of her husband has had severe effects on her family, especially her youngest child.

“To have a four-year-old growing up without a father is not an easy thing. I have no income, nothing coming in. People help me, good Samaritans from the country, villagers, my family, the UNC helped me.”

She said her husband owned a four-by-four van, and every time her son hears the sound of one of those vehicles or sees one passing, “This child would cry and ask, “Is that my daddy going there?'

“Even though I explain that his daddy has died and is in heaven, some part of his brain still believes he is at work and would come back. Sometimes he wakes up from his sleep and say, “Mummy, I saw daddy swimming. I dream daddy coming, Daddy played with me.' This is very heartbreaking.”

She wants to make a difference for him.

Kussie said she has a sense that her husband’s soul is not at rest, and prays every day for him to rest in peace.

Speaking about "idle" youths in the district she hopes to represent after August 14, Kussie said she would like to engage them in positive ventures.

“I look around this country, and it's failing. I want to fight for my country, to get it back on track, and I plead with my fellow citizens not to give up the fight either.”

Kussie said the life she is living is not one she envisaged for herself.

“As a single mother, I do not feel safe due to the spate of crime. You cannot even leave your house. You can put burglarproof, secure your home how much you want, but that does not stop the criminals from coming into your home and doing what they want.

“There are no laws for criminals, and I want to try to change that.”

The seat she is contesting is a new addition to the Couva Tabaquite Talparo Regional Corporation. Kussie said she knows the district and has already seen areas she can help to improve.

“I am confident I would win the seat, and then I will take it step by step, one day at a time, to push ahead with positivity. I have had enough negativity in my life, and I want to leave that behind me.”