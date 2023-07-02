Children learn the game of golf

St Peter's RC student Jaylon Thomas receives a certificate from Marie Hinds, acting permanent secretary, Ministry of Planning and Development at Chaguaramas Golf Course on Friday. -

CHILDREN from as young as seven years old got to learn about the game of golf through the Chaguaramas Development Authority Junior Golf programme.

The closing ceremony of the fourth cycle of the programme was held at the Chaguaramas Golf Course on Friday with everyone receiving medals and certificates for their performances.

During the eight-week programme, the golfers learned how to putt, how to stand and how to hold the club while playing.

Students from ten schools participated in the programme including Primary and Secondary schools.

Diego Martin North Secondary, Diego Martin Central Secondary, East Mucurapo Secondary and Mucurapo West Secondary were the Secondary schools represented. Among the Primary schools were Diego Martin Girls RC, Mucurapo Girls RC, Sacred Heart Girls, Carenage Boys Government, Carenage Girls Government and Pt Cumana RC.

Elijah Donald of Diego Martin North Secondary was brave enough to show the media what the coaches showed him during the clinic.

The coaches who taught golf during the programme were Stephen Bishop, Kenrick Apparico and Carlos Beckles.