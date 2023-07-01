West Indies fail to qualify for ODI World Cup for the first time

West Indies players shake hands after loosing to Scotland in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday. - AP PHOTO

West Indies sank to their newest low after failing to qualify for the One-Day International World Cup for the first time in history.

Their embarrassing exit came courtesy of a shameful batting display from the maroon, which saw them dismissed for a meagre 181 from 43.5 overs against Scotland in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday.

In reply, the Scots quashed all hopes of the Caribbean team’s World Cup chances by executing a match-winning performance of 185/3, with just over six overs remaining.

The result was a bitter pill to swallow for the region but sweet revenge for Scotland, who were on the losing end of a controversial umpiring decision against West Indies in 2019, which ultimately saw them booted out of the World Cup, while the maroon progressed.

Sent into bat, West Indies had a terrible start and were already reeling at the crease on 30/4 after seven overs.

At 81/6, Romario Shepherd (31) and Nicholas Pooran (21) repaired the innings a bit to carry them to 158, before the former was caught out by Christopher McBride off Mark Watt’s bowling.

Jason Holder’s top score of 45 lifted their spirits lower down the order but in the end, they capitulated for 181. Opener Brandon King (22) was the only other real contributor with the bat while skipper Shai Hope faced only three balls before he was caught behind without scoring.

Topping the bowling for Scotland was Brandon McMullen (3/32) while Watt (2/25), Chris Greaves (2/30) and Chris Sole (2/43).

Set at a cool 182 for victory, Scotland were unforgiving. Despite losing opener McBride for a golden duck off the first delivery, they showed mettle as Matthew Cross smashed an unbeaten 74 while McCullen scored 69.

The Scots eased to the target in 43.3 overs to bring an end to West Indies shambolic World Cup Qualifiers display.

This was their third loss in a row to lower ranked teams after losing to hosts Zimbabwe last Saturday and then Netherlands on Monday. They were however, victorious in their two opening qualifier matches against USA and Nepal.

West Indies still have two qualifier matches remaining against Oman on Wednesday and Sri Lanka on Friday.