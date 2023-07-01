Tacarigua man charged for Gasparillo murder

Murder victim Brandon Mohammed -

A Tacarigua man has been charged for the murder of Brandon Mohammed who was killed in Gasparillo on June 22.

Jeremy Amrit, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and charged on Friday after police received advice from Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul. The charge was laid by WPC Ransome of the Homicide Bureau Region 3. Amrit is expected to appear at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

According to a police report, Mohammed was shot by an assailant during an argument with a female relative. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation was supervised by Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad, Insps Ribiero, and Ousman and included Sgts Elvin, Jones, and Forbes assisted by officers of the Homicide Bureau, Region 3.