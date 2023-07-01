Police arrest 16, find guns during operation

Photo courtesy TTPS

Southern Division police arrested 16 people and seized two illegal guns, a cache of ammunition, and over seven kilogrammes of marijuana during a “well-orchestrated, intelligence–based operation” that started on Wednesday and ended at 8 am on Thursday.

A police statement said police paid strategic surveillance and focused intelligence gathering to several areas in the Marabella and Gasparillo districts, which led to them getting pertinent information.

Sgt Noyan, Cpl Mohammed, acting Cpl Nanan, and police from the Marabella CID, Gasparillo CID, Southern Division Operations Unit, Southern Division Task Force (SDTF), and Canine Unit went to an abandoned wooden, two-storey structure at Thorne Hill in Cocoyea.

The officers searched the area and found several packets and bags containing marijuana, which amounted to seven kilogrammes.

They found an AR rifle, a 5.56 magazine, two silencers, a scope, and over 75 rounds of ammunition inside the house.

The police seized and took the items to the Marabella police station. PC Basdeo is continuing investigations.

The team also searched other locations within the division and targeted several people wanted for outstanding crimes, which resulted in the arrest of six suspects.

Three were arrested for wounding, one for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one for robbery with violence and kidnapping, and another for having 515 grammes of marijuana.

Ten people were also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Also, at around 7 pm on Wednesday, acting Cpl Bahadur, PCs Weekes, Ramjattan, and Ramcharan, received a tip-off and went to an abandoned house at Byron Street in La Romaine.

They searched the premises and found a .38 special revolver in a black plastic bag, hidden under an old sheet of plywood. Bahadur is continuing enquiries.

Snr Supt Richard Smith, ASP Jaikaran, Insp Phillip and Sgts Bacchus and Reid co-ordinated the exercises.