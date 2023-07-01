Heather Jones pleads for investments in fashion industry

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning with designer Lynette Atherley at the Fashion Festival Week, in San Fernando. -

FASHION icon Heather Jones has made an appeal for the Government and the banking sector to invest in the fashion industry from which many make their living, and which can become a steady revenue stream that can attract much-needed foreign exchange.

As she was honoured at the launch of Fashion Festival Week on Thursday night at the Tarodale Community Centre, San Fernando, Jones told the audience which included MP Brian Manning, “Many people live off the fashion industry, yet fashion designers are still suffering.

“Bankers do not understand our business. A lot of people do not understand the business of fashion.”

Jones has 35 outlets across the globe and is the recipient of many local and international accolades, including a national award – the Chaconia Gold in 2009 for her contribution in fashion.

“I will continue to show my designs, and knock on doors, and come home with the awards, and open doors and let them know we are here until the Government of TT realises that fashion is a multi-million dollar industry and we need real money to be pumped into this industry behind the designers.

“Let us take a page from the African designers. In three years look where they have reached,” she said of the rising African fashion industry.

“I am still trying to get those in positions of authority to understand the real business of fashion and the industry. Fashion and fashion industry are two separate conversations and I will continue to blaze the trail while I continue to be a mentor for the young designers and to be their guide.”

She lauded the Fashion Festival Week initiative, as well as the people who conceptualised the show – Roger Taylor Montano, creative director of TAYO and Lynette Headley-Atherley, president of Fashion Entrepreneur TT (FETT) – for recognising her contribution to the industry, and said she was humbled and honoured to be recognised by her peers.

“Thank you for acknowledging the hard work, the dedication, the focus, the sacrifices, the tears, the joys the ups and downs.”

Jones runs a family business with her sons, Edwin and Babatunde. The latter paints her designs on white fabric to create Heather Jones original pieces.

She expressed optimism that the Fashion Festival, “Is the birth of something great. San Fernando needs this.”

Holding up Jones as a standard bearer for fashion, Taylor Montano said, “She started from humble beginnings and made it to international standards. If she can make it, I want to show people it is possible for them to make it as well.”

He said the festival was a platform to showcase the work of unknown creatives in the hair, make up and fashion industry.

Manning also applauded the event hosts for the effort in promoting fashion, not just in San Fernando but in TT, and promised his support.

“I fully support any event that allows our young fashion enthusiasts, young professionals to have an opportunity to show what they can do and maybe use this as a stepping stone to do bigger and better things.”

“Miss Heather Jones is of course, an ambassador of fashion and she has really put the name of TT on the map worldwide.

“It was good to see her receive her flowers while she is still alive to be appreciated.”