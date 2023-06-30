YUMA postpones Carnival launch

- AYANNA KINSALE

Yuma has postponed its Carnival 2024 presentation which was scheduled for July 1 at the Hyatt Regency waterfront to July 8.

The band said it had to reschedule the presentation due to security concerns over the 50th Caricom anniversary event which is also taking place at the Hyatt, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, this weekend.

Yuma said in a media release, "At the very last minute, we were made aware that, despite securing all other approvals, permits and permissions for our Carnival 2024 presentation, security concerns have prevented us from receiving the final approval of the TTPS to host our event."

The band said that while in spirit, it share the ideals of Caribbean unity, "for logistical reasons, we cannot also share the space they occupy this weekend."

The presentation, On Tour: A World to Celebrate with YUMA, will run from 10 pm-4 am