UWI, TATT sign landmark agreement to accelerate development of radio-frequency-enabled devices

The Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) offices at Eighth Street Ext, Barataria. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

The University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) announced the signing of an agreement to establish a conformance and interoperability regulatory sandbox.

A release from UWI said, this initiative, facilitated by UWI's department of electrical and computer engineering (DECE), aims to foster innovation and accelerate the development of radio frequency (RF)-enabled devices that address local and regional needs. It said the agreement facilitates a reduction in the barriers to innovation around wireless devices and systems, allowing for the testing of new telecommunications products and associated services in a controlled environment under specific conditions.

At the ceremonial signing event held on Monday at TATT's offices, representatives from both organisations expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration and the potential benefits it will bring to their respective missions, the release said.

Professor Rose Marie Belle-Antoine, pro-vice-chancellor and campus principal of UWI St Augustine Campus, said, "The signing of this landmark agreement today between UWI and TATT is significant and paves the way for the implementation of a conformance and interoperability regulatory sandbox, which will be of immense benefit to both parties. We are constantly seeking new opportunities to collaborate with industry partners, government agencies and other stakeholders to create meaningful and lasting impact."

Cynthia Reddock Downes, CEO of TATT added, “The establishment of this sandbox initiative supports one of the authority’s core values as it pertains to Innovativeness where the authority seeks to promote the use of initiative, fresh and imaginative thinking, the consistently creative introduction of new and original ideas that value not only to the organisation but to overall country and its economy.”

The release said this establishment will empower the DECE to engage in the local and regional development and production of custom RF-enabled devices by relaxing the need for overseas equipment certification for proof-of-concept items at each iteration. This initiative is meant to significantly enhance the speed, cost-effectiveness, and interoperability of new products in the telecommunications industry.

“Given the prevailing resource-constrained landscape, this sandbox environment nurtures the seeds of creativity and imagination of our local talent to develop innovative wireless solutions for the region, thereby accelerating digital transformation,” said Professor Sanjay Bahadoorsingh, head of DECE.

It said this collaborative effort aligns with the entities' shared commitment to social and economic development and it opens doors for exciting discoveries and innovations, ultimately driving the digital transformation and progress of TT and the wider region.