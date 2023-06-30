US Secretary of State to visit Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana next week

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken -

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be travelling to TT on July 5 to participate in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Heads of Government meeting.

In an official release from the US Department of State, Secretary Blinken will also be attending the 50th anniversary of Caricom celebrations.

His visit seeks to build on US Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic visit to the Bahamas on June 8, where she co-hosted the US-Caribbean leaders meeting.

He will also engage on pressing issues in the region with the represented heads of governments, including Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and incoming chair and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

On July 6, Secretary Blinken will travel to Georgetown, Guyana to meet with President Irfaan Ali, Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, and other key members of the cabinet to discuss priority bilateral issues including food and energy security, decarbonisation, climate resilience, regional migration, and building local capacity.