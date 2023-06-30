Trivial things also need fixing

THE EDITOR: With so many things requiring urgent attention, these two might seem trivial.

On White Street in Woodbrook, Port of Spain, travelling south from Tragarete Road towards Little Carib, there are no signs indicating that motorists must stop at the major road ahead (meaning Roberts Street).

I myself was a victim once, being hit broadside travelling on Roberts heading west. The driver (a tourist) said he saw no signage indicating that he should stop. That was 12 years ago.

Also, T&TEC put up a new post for a transformer on O’Connor Street (south) about six months ago and has not returned to finish filling and compacting/cementing the hole properly.

Seems trivial, but so does fixing the flooding problems.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook