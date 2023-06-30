Trinidad and Tobago to face far more setbacks

THE EDITOR: Beyond this year, TT will face far more setbacks than challenges and opportunities. All classes of people will be facing a harsher landscape.

One such facet is an already disappearing middle class and therefore growing lower class. This is due to job losses, lack of ample employment opportunities and rapidly rising cost of living.

While there may be room for development and growth in economic sectors, one must remember the slow rate of adopting, adapting to and utilising new technologies especially for productivity. The perpetual progressing brain drain, lack of funding or lines of credit for new start-ups or businesses and stagnation of existing business entities only complicate our position in the global marketplace.

The business sector already exhibits a transparent lack of innovation and ingenuity. It demonstrates instead that of imitating what was achieved in other countries regardless of considering our local culture among numerous other factors. This often ends in setbacks or the usual undesirable and unprofitable outcomes.

The expectations of Government's roles must be low in contrast to the past. In these more trying times, there is unfavourably constant, fluctuating commodity prices whose highs we've relied on for too long. The State's intervention will be a realistic and expected minimal.

However, if social programmes were strengthened, alongside improving and diversifying sectors of the economy, in addition to controlling crime and attracting foreign investors and businesses, we will eventually fare better in the world of commerce.

Ultimately, constant government thievery coupled with seemingly scripted political buffoonery serve as distraction and donation to exacerbating crises where we might be a miniature version of Venezuela. Now there is only a dismally negative outlook for potential improvement.

CHE AMOROSO

St James