Titan mishap unfortunate
THE EDITOR: The Titan submersible accident is unfortunate. What is important is that we learn from it and never repeat it.
The water pressure at 12,500 feet/3,800 metres is 400 atmospheres, that is 6,000 pounds per square inch.
As one ventures deeper into a body of water there is more water above and therefore a greater weight pushing down.
Water pressure depends on the depth. It is the same anywhere at a given depth and in every direction.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"Titan mishap unfortunate"