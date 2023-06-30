Titan mishap unfortunate

This composite photo shows from left, Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Suleman Dawood, Shahzada Dawood, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean. US Coast Guard said the submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board. Source: nbcnews.com -

THE EDITOR: The Titan submersible accident is unfortunate. What is important is that we learn from it and never repeat it.

The water pressure at 12,500 feet/3,800 metres is 400 atmospheres, that is 6,000 pounds per square inch.

As one ventures deeper into a body of water there is more water above and therefore a greater weight pushing down.

Water pressure depends on the depth. It is the same anywhere at a given depth and in every direction.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town