Tier one teams dominate in TTPFL knock-out

THE tier one teams in the preliminary round of the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) knock-out competition showed their class against tier two opponents when matches were played on Wednesday.

At the YTC Grounds in Arouca, Prisons Service FC eased past Matura Reunited FC 4-0. Jordan Devonish opened the scoring in the 27th minute, followed by goals from Akieem Bailey (35th) and Anthony Parris (44th) to give Prisons a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time.

Josiah Joseph completed the romp for Prisons with an 85th minute item.

In a double-header at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, San Juan Jabloteh came away with a 2-1 win over Defence Force II in the first match.

Elijah Seechan gave Jabloteh the lead in the 43rd minute, before Jerwyn Balthazar equalised in the 75th minute.

In the 86th minute, Trevin Latapy scored an own goal as Jabloteh emerged with a narrow win.

In the second match in La Horquetta, Central FC defeated Guaya United 3-1 to continue the winning streak of the tier one teams.

Central FC got goals from Gary Griffith III (45th), Ricardo John (50th) and Anslem Jackson (66th) and grabbing a consolation goal for Guaya United was Keston Frontin (73rd).

Round of 16 matches will be played on Saturday.