Mayaro man, 58, shot dead at home

File photo/David Reid

A 58-year-old man from Mayaro was gunned down at his home on Thursday night.

Dead is Sylvester "Bonzo" Fraser of Manzanilla Road.

A police report said at around 8. 30 pm, Fraser was at home with relatives, and someone called out to him.

He walked outside in his garage area to greet the person. But gunshots rang out and relatives found him with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground, where he died.

There were no reports of other injuries.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations ( Region II) and Eastern Division police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police do not have a motive.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.