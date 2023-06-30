Man critical after being shot in the head during argument with woman

File photo/David Reid

A man yet to be identified is warded in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after he was shot in the head during an argument with a woman.

Police said at about 10.30 pm officers of the Arima Police Station responded to a report of gunshots at Calvary Hill, Arima. They found the body of a man lying at the side of the road with a bullet wound to the back of the head.

He was taken to the Arima General Hospital by police and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he remains warded in a critical condition.

Police said before the shooting, the victim was seen arguing with a woman in a hatchback vehicle, make and model unknown. The man was then shot and thrown out of the vehicle which sped off heading south along Marie Street. Two spent shells were recovered at the scene.

Police said the man is of African descent, approximately six feet, medium-built, with facial hair and tattoos on his chest. On his left upper chest have the words “Thug 4 Ever.” There are tattoos of symbols on the right chest.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Arima Police Station at 667-3563.