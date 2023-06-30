Learie Joseph to go on world retirement tour

Learie Joseph -

Learie Joseph will celebrate his 50th anniversary in the comedy business and will also mark the end of his career this year.

“I’ve lived out my dream. I have to go out just as heartily as I’ve always been,” Joseph said in a media release.

He will put on a 100-show tour to give fans across the world their fill of his comedy.

The Learie Joseph – Laugh With Me One Last Time Retirement Tour begins August 19 in central Trinidad. The event is being produced by Randy Glasgow.

“We have a super-hilarious show packaged for production by our team, in close collaboration with Learie and his team,” Glasgow said in the release. He said the show will be supported by a comedic line-up of guests who willl each bring something different.

The tour across Trinidad and Tobago will be staged at venues, including in Diego Martin, Siparia, Princes Town, Couva. Port of Spain, San Fernando, Roxborough, Scarborough and La Brea, before it moves to the Caribbean region.

The tour will then stop in Barbados, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts, Jamaica, St Lucia and Dominica, Internationally, it will be staged in Toronto, Montreal, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Boston, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Connecticut, Staten Island, Detroit and London.

More info

Follow @randyglasgowproductions on all social media platforms.