HDC: Trou Macaque residents to get new roof by July 21

Jayselle McFarlane -

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is assuring residents of Building 4, Trou Macaque, Laventille, that the re-roofing of their building will be completed by July 21.

In a statement on Thursday, the HDC said the re-roofing of the building after strong winds sent wood and galvanise flying on Tuesday, will involve metal frame construction for Building 4 and the re installation of wood frame roofing for Building 1.

“Ceiling installation, plumbing and electrical works are integral parts of this project. The HDC will supervise the work in accordance with the contract's specifications. The contractor is solely responsible for executing the project, including the implementation of administrative procedures, adherence to quality standards and control, maintenance of site security and safety.”

HDC said all necessary precautions had been taken to mitigate any potential annoyances or dangers arising from the re-roofing project. It said adequate safety equipment, scaffolding for Building 4, and storage facilities for materials have also been provided.

“The corporation assures the affected residents and the broader community that the HDC remains entirely committed to completing the emergency roofing repairs on schedule. The safety and well-being of the residents are our top priorities, and we are assiduously working to restore normalcy and provide a secure living environment.”

HDC could not say what it would cost to re-roof the building. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, hours after the incident, MP for the area Fitzgerald Hinds said a cost could not be determined then added that “no cost is too great.”

The ripped-off roof affected the four top floor four families. One of the affected residents, Sheldon Charles, told Newsday on Thursday that he did not believe the work would be completed by July 21.

He said, based on the conversation he had with HDC officials who visited residents on Wednesday, he might only receive between $10,000 and $12,000 in compensation.

Charles admitted that it would not be enough to cover his losses and he would have to “build back up from scratch,” but he was grateful for all the assistance he had been receiving.

Charles, like his affected neighbours, said they had previously complained about the roof of the building on multiple occasions and all that was done was “patch work.”

When this was put to HDC officials on Tuesday, Hinds interjected saying: “The HDC is responsible for thousands of units of state-provided accommodations since 1961. Buildings get older just like human beings. They deteriorate, they need management, they need repairs.”

HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlane added that there was a list of housing communities that were in need of repairs but at the time could not say whether Trou Macaque was one.