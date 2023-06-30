Expectant teenage father killed, relatives calls on youths to turn to Christ

THE 17-year-old coconut vendor who was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon was an expectant father, relatives told media on Thursday.

A woman related to murdered teen Marlon “Worm” Paul, who asked not to be identified, said he was a kind and respectful child who was looking forward to becoming a father.

“Marlon was a kind child, always willing to help and was not disrespectful to anyone. He had a child on the way. The family is trying to face it as it comes.”

Asked about the increased gun violence that claimed Paul’s life and what could be a solution, the woman said Jesus.

“For the youths out there, I would like to see them take it down and turn their life to Christ. The crime situation is getting out of hand where the youths are concerned. I would like to see them put down the guns and pick up their bibles.”

Police reported that Paul, of Benny Road Valencia was shot dead when four gunmen, in what police said were “tactical wear” opened fire on him and a 35-year-old Arima man while they were at their coconut stand along the Tumpuna Road, Arima.

Police said at about 3.28 pm on Wednesday, a white station wagon pulled up alongside the coconut stand and the four gunmen came out and shot at the two.

After the shooting, the men returned to the car and escaped by heading west along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Police said they recovered 18 spent shells at the scene. There were five 40 calibre shells and 17, 9mm shells.

While police initially believed the incident to be gang related, they have not confirmed a motive for the shooting.