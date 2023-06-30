Education minister likens hairstyle discussion to local government reform

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - ANGELO MARCELLE

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says just as the time has come to discuss the rules governing hairstyles in schools, local government reform should also be a hot topic of discussion.

Addressing a political meeting at Bournes Road, St James, n Thursday night Gadsby-Dolly gave a personal twist to the ongoing debate on hair and the rules governing it.

On Thursday afternoon, during an interview with Newsday Gadsby-Dolly said her ministry along with its stakeholders will meet on July 6 to discuss issues surrounding policies for hairstyles at schools.

She reiterated this on the platform, adding that during the two years of virtual school, her son grew out his hair and when physical classes resumed last year, he did not want to cut it. While the school was against it, she said she left the decision up to her child. She did not say what was the final decision taken by him.

She said the conversation that will be happening next week should have happened a long time ago, as recently as last year, however, there were more pressing issues to address like the smooth transition from virtual to in-person classes as well as remedial classes for students.

“In 2022 there were weighty issues that we had to deal with but this is 2023 and the time has come for that conversation to take place. I want us to understand, this is not just about a hairstyle, it is deeper than a hairstyle. It is about our burgeoning identity as a nation. We are 61 years young, but we are maturing as a society.”

The Education Minister likened the discussion of hairstyles and the challenge to societal norms to the reformation of local government, which the PNM is campaigning on.

The issue of hairstyles re-emerged on Tuesday after some form five and six students of Trinity College, Moka, were not allowed to cross the stage during their graduation. The students were stopped after failing to adhere to the school rules about acceptable hairstyles. Some students also flaunted some of the school's dress code, contributing to them not being able to cross the stage.

Since then social media has been ablaze with comments for and against the rules regarding hairstyles with some saying rules must be obeyed and others arguing that the rule is an oppressive anti-Black one that ought to be discarded.

Gadbsy-Dolly added: “We are doing what we are supposed to do, we are questioning the rules. We are looking at our nation and our ability to make our rules for ourselves and nothing is wrong with that. And that is why this conversation is much deeper than just a hairstyle.

"It forces us to reflect on the fact that in many areas, the time has come for reform.”

As she linked the reforming of the rules governing hair to local government reform, the MP for St Ann’s East said one thing in need of change is the country’s apparent indifference to local government reform. Driving home the point, she lamented the low voter turnout for local government elections, reminding all who were listening whether in person or live streaming, that “all politics is local.”

“Local government elections are just as important as general and in some cases even more important to some people. Local government is where you get intimate development. As MPs, we understand why this reform is so important.”

She said she was confused as to why the Opposition was not buying into the reform that will give regional and borough corporations more autonomy and power to get things done for burgesses.

She challenged the Opposition to confess that the way local government operates now was inefficient. Saying that they too are against the running of local government, Gadsby-Dolly said, like the rules governing hairstyles in schools, there must be change.

She repeated the definition of madness as replicating an action and expecting a different outcome and since the country is not mad, it was time to change the way local government runs.