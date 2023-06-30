Cops seek to forfeit over $2.5 million in seized currencies

File photo - Money

FORFEITURE proceedings have started against three people from Debe after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC concluded that there was sufficient evidence to proceed under the Proceeds of Crime Act provisions.

A police statement on Thursday recalled that on June 9 and 11, 2021, Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) and the Customs and Excise Division members, in a joint operation, searched the premises of Varune Arjoon, Shelly Ann Ramlochan and Vedesh Maharaj at Gandhi Village.

The officers allegedly found TT $2,146,103, US $58,194, Can $1,265, and EC $245, along with a large quantity of uncustomed alcohol and 47 cans of pepper spray at various locations within the house. The officers also allegedly found a taser and two guns with 28 rounds of 9 mm ammunition in a vehicle with a quantity of cash.

On June 13, 2021, PC Woodley of the FIB charged Shelly Ann Ramlochan with having the guns for the purpose of trafficking, having the ammunition, and having a prohibited weapon (taser).

That same date, PC Woodley charged Vedesh Maharaj with having prohibited weapons (0pepper spray) for the purpose of trafficking.

In June 2021, customs officer Jermaine Roberts charged Varune Arjoon with offences relating to the uncustomed goods (alcohol).

The total sum of cash was subsequently seized and detained in keeping with the provision of Section 38 of the Proceeds of Crime Act Chapter 11:27.

Further to the charges laid, a financial investigation was done on the cash seized.

The file was submitted to the Office of the DPP, and the DPP found enough evidence to start the forfeiture proceedings against the three accused people.

Two forfeiture applications were filed on June 9 and 14, 2023.

The matter is currently before the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

The financial investigation was led by Sgt Samuel of the FIB and overseen by ACP Wendell Lucas of the White-Collar Crime Division.