Chosen Hands holds art, fashion fundraiser

Richard Young is the creative director of An Evening of Art and Fashion at Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain, scheduled for July 1. -

Chosen Hands will host An Evening of Art and Fashion at the Central Bank Auditorium on July 2. The event will benefit the Art and Wellness Programme and in particular the St Jude’s School for Girls.

The show will feature the designs of Stacey Weekes-Benjamin at Diane Carlton Caribbean, and jewellery and fashion by Jeneille Mc McArthy-Sinanan, and wearable art by Brianna McCarthy and Anika Plowden-Corentin, Chosen Hands’s founder.

On show too will be the art of St Jude’s School as well as a feature by Muhammad Muwakil of Freetown Collective.

Directed by Richard Young, Mannequins Caribbean models will show off designs. Stage manager/assistant director is Dominique la Roche with dance choreography by Deon Baptiste.

Chosen Hands is a registered non-profit non-governmental organisation comprising a network of mobile artists and professionals who use their time, talent and resources to create a safe space and positive shifts for participants in its programmes.

Plowden-Corentin and a team comprising Arveon Prout, Lela Ramsingh, Ayanna Gaspard and Neera Abigail – steer the direction of Chosen Hands, a media release said.

Over the years they have successfully facilitated art and wellness in-class sessions and workshops using art as the vehicle for personal development, healing, self-expression and entrepreneurship for at-risk groups. While their focus is on girls and women they have worked with boys on a number of projects, the release said.

Chosen Hands uses qualified and professional mentors and coaches, in various fields to engage in art and creativity workshops with target groups.

Mentors use personal and professional stories of overcoming life’s pitfalls, obstacles and challenges while painting, drawing and creating with students. The art element of the sessions is guided by talented artists of TT. Critical lessons are taught, knowledge is transferred while works of art are created in safe, uplifting and empowering sessions and workshops.

Plowden-Corentin. said in the release, “The awareness of alternative, non-traditional processes has gone a long way in transforming lives, We share techniques in upcycling, drawing, oil painting, masks, calligraphy, mehndi, collage, acrylics, murals, papier-mâché, pastel, drawings, clay sculpturing, photography, lino art, wreath making, art curation, journal making and the creation of colouring books.”

An Evening of Art and Fashion begins at 5 pm.