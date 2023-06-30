Chin up, youWest Indiescricketers

Nicholas Pooran in action during the West Indies ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Nepal in Harare, Zimbabwe. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Remain calm, West Indies. Don’t lose your heads. Stay off social media. Don’t listen to all those media personalities who want to jump on your backs to make themselves relevant.

West Indies fans, now is not the time to slag the players. It isn’t over till it’s over. You cricketers, you will get to the ICC World Cup. But don’t take the opposition for granted. Play the game, not the occasion.

When the chips are down and your backs are against the wall, that’s when you’ve got to show them your metal. Don’t let the anger consume you. Reflect, regroup and go again.

I believe in Hope, Pooran, Joseph, Hosein. I believe in all of them. I believe in the West Indies.

Daren Sammy, take control of the camp and sort this out. Don’t ever give up, boys. Yannic Cariah has to start the next game.

Rally 'round the West Indies across the multiverse and back.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas