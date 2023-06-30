Chaguaramas Convention Centre to become a youth development centre

Foster Cummings, Youth Development and National Service Minister. - File photo/Angelo Marcelle

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings has been granted Cabinet approval for the refurbishment, repurposing and outfitting of the Chaguaramas Hotel and Convention Centre into a modern Youth Development and Apprenticeship Centre.

The approval was granted by way of Cabinet Minute No. 884 of May 25, 2023.

A media statement on Thursday from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) said the Cabinet minute also instructed that the ministry "engage a public body" to facilitate the refurbishment, repurposing and outfitting of the convention centre into the apprenticeship centre.

The statement added, "In this regard, Cabinet Minute No. 1156, dated July 15, 2022, identified the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) as the public body to proceed with the preparation of design and budget for said project."

The CDA has initiated the process of drafting a licence agreement between CDA and Udecott, on the works to be done.