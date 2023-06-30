Beware of tricksters

THE EDITOR: The National Coalition for Transformation (NCT) takes great pride in our founding principle of upholding integrity in office. We are a small party in the political landscape but we have contested both the 2015 and 2020 general elections.

Our campaigns have always been focused on the theme of "Integrity Counts." That is our mantra. And it is with this same mindset that we also hold all other political entities that wish to represent the people of TT in any election, both local and general, to practise this very same principle.

The NCT is not contesting the local government elections at this time because we do not believe it would make much of a difference. We prefer to focus on the general elections. It is only by winning seats in the general elections would any party be able to bring about the much needed constitutional reform and policy changes that would make a great improvement in the lives of all our citizens.

However, in the lead-up to the local government elections 2023, we were privy to many discussions with some of the other parties, and their leaders, that are now contesting seats. We believe that some of these people are very disingenuous and are not truly about service to the people. Some may have ulterior motives and seeking only their personal agenda.

Just a few weeks before nomination date, one particular party leader was heard in an interview on a popular radio station saying that he does not take part in local government elections. How then in a matter of two weeks has he suddenly changed his mind and is now contesting the elections? When did he suddenly get this urge to represent the people? When did he do his screening? Who are the candidates of this party?

Then there is the coalition between the Reunited Farmers Alliance and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP). It is unbelievable that even on the morning of nomination day, just a few hours before the close of nomination of candidates, these two parties were still putting out posts on social media looking for candidates to represent them. Weren’t they preparing long before?

Are these leaders and parties serious about change and betterment for the country? Why weren’t they getting organised all this time? We all knew the local government elections were due. How can the voters take them seriously when at the last hour they are not fully prepared?

Has our politics become a game for some? Is it being used as a competition for who can get more candidates? Just to look big? Or who can get more media coverage? Who can look more appealing by forming rash coalitions?

The NCT is very concerned about what we see playing out before us. Our members and supporters, though few compared to the PNM and UNC, but not few compared to most of the other smaller parties, will be voting in the LGE.

Elections are about the people and their lives. And therefore it is our duty to inform and guide members of the public and alert them to the tricksters that may come to them over the next few weeks asking for their vote.

The NCT is not promoting any one person or party. We only promote good politics and integrity in office. The voters are free to elect whoever they believe will serve them best. However, they would have had some warning before making their choices.

One of the NCT’s duties is not only to contest and win elections, but to seek the public interest as concerned citizens.

NALINI DIAL

political leader, NCT