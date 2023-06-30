Bacchus defends plans for tier 4 data centre

Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus, right, speaks with CEO Digicel Group Abraham Smith during the Amcham Tech Conference at Hyatt Regency, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus defended the government’s decision to build a tier 4 data center – a physical facility to house its critical applications and data – despite having several data centre of a lower tier.

Speaking at the Tech Hub Island Summit held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Bacchus said he thought that the news of the hub would have been welcomed, but it has instead created some disturbance.

“I think people immediately jumped to the idea that government is building this center so we can move all its cloud and privacy engines. Let me say from this platform that this not the case.

“But there are some things that we need in a very private and secure system,” he said.

He said the government first plans to design and build a tier four data center that will house sensitive Government data in a dedicated cloud and second, they will host non-sensitive government data among their tier three data centres.

Bacchus said there are as many as five tier three data centers on the island.

He said the resulting distributed Government cloud will increase the security and resilience of its data services and those services that utilise the data centres.

“National security is one prime example. I’m sure the banking system has its own system for its own reasons,” he said.