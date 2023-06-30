A time for humility, meekness

THE EDITOR: The world is facing various challenges and uncertainties as it moves forward. There are ongoing conflicts, the spread of diseases and other global issues.

The pursuit of change is often driven by the interests of certain individuals or groups, leading to disparities and neglect of important matters such as maintenance. The focus on making money can overshadow the well-being of people and the environment.

The world is transitioning towards digitalisation, renewable energy and artificial intelligence, which presents both opportunities and risks. The widening gap between the rich and the poor, stagnant salaries and rising costs of essentials like food, shelter, clothing and education contribute to a sense of chaos and calamity.

In these challenging times, it is important to remember the values of humility and meekness, and to seek guidance and blessings for our nations.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail