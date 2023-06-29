Walkover atCity Gate vital

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: I wonder why Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan hasn't thought about putting a walkover at City Gate – instead of wasting money to build a highway from Manzanilla to Toco.

Sir, please use your good office and build a walkover for the thousand of people who use City Gate every day. We are in the rainy season and people are having problems to cross over to the bus terminus. There are schoolchildren, seniors citizens, pregnant women, people who have difficulty walking, struggling to cross South Quay to get transportation.

This is so ridiculous, Mr Minister. Please have a heart for the travelling public. You cannot do all the work in Diego Martin and all the other areas only. Have some sympathy for those citizens living in the East.

This is not the first time I am asking for a walkover in this area. So, it is more than time to put that walkover – with an elevator – before a pedestrian suffers a serious injury; or worse.

The ball is in your court, sir.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail