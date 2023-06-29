[UPDATED] Accident victim, friend shot dead while liming at Orchid Gardens

Residents of Orchid Gardens in Pleasantville condemned the "senseless killings" of two residents on Wednesday night, saying one of the victims— Cryston "Ming" Lindsay —tied to save himself by jumping from the first floor of the Building C apartment complex to the ground floor.

But the lone gunman followed Lindsay, 30, who was wearing a cast on his right foot and shot him a few more times. Lindsay was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died.

Reports are Lindsay and his friend Kevon "Faces" Andrews, 31, both of Building C, were liming on the first floor when a gunman ambushed and shot them at around 8 pm. Andrews died at the scene while Lindsay jumped to the ground.

Lindsay wore the cast because he received injuries in a car accident about three weeks ago.

In his dying breath, he kept crying out for help. He tried to save himself by pelting glass bottles toward the killer.

Both victims were former Trinibad artists, residents said.

A resident who requested anonymity on Thursday said when the first set of gunshots rang out, they tried to go outside to see what was happening. They then realised the killer ran down the stairs and continued shooting Lindsay.

The killer ran into the street and opened more fire on reaching Block B.

No one else was injured.

When Newsday visited Block C, there were bullet holes at three other apartments.

On the deceased men, a resident said, "They were living their lives for God. They were trying their best. Their pasts do not define them. Their past is their past."

The resident who spoke on behalf of the residents said the killer and other killers do not have Christ in them.

"I do not know if their parents did not grow them up with the knowledge of God, the love of God, the love of Jesus Christ, the man who died to save everyone," the resident said.

"This needs to be dealt with spiritually, on a level where we need to have faith and pray for protection, guidance, love, and forgiveness. Those are the things we need to make a better society. It is unfortunate for shooting like this to happen here again, so close to us."

The resident was referring to the shooting deaths of Akeem "Mendy" Mendoza, 28, and Jasher "Josh" Daniel, 40, in January last year at the roadside at Building C.

"Everyone is connected. If I throw a stone, it falls by you. If I fart, you can hear it, smell it. People are traumatised," the resident said.

After the police left on Wednesday night, residents said they recovered four more spent shells. The police revisited the scene on Thursday.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

