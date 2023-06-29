Two shot dead in Pleasantville

Two men were gunned down while liming near their apartments in Pleasantville on Wednesday night.

Dead are Kevon “Faces” Andrews, 30, and Cryston “Ming” Lindsay, both of Building C in Orchid Gardens.

Reports are gunmen opened fire at the two shortly after 8 pm, killing Andrews at the scene.

Lindsay was also hit and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

However, he died while undergoing medical care.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.