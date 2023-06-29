Trifactor MD on solar power use: 'Let's make renewable energy affordable'

Lennox Oudit, manging director of Trifactor Ltd, and directors Priyanna Oudit, left, and Mishanna Oudit display a solar-powered water heater at the company in Gasparillo. - Angelo Marcelle

As countries, including TT, grapple with how to transition to renewable energy sources, one Gasparillo-based firm has taken steps to provide solutions to local and regional clients.

Trifactor Technical Sales and Services Ltd, a renewable energy equipment provider, caters to the needs of farmers, residents and industrial clients. For all clients, pressurised solar water heating systems, solar perimeter lights, all-in-one complete solar system packages are offered while rotating machinery, pumps, compressors, pipes and valves among other tools for its oil and gas, petrochemical, manufacturing, and renewable energy customers.

Trifactor recently earned revenue of over $5 million in its last financial quarter though its monthly sales tend to be relatively low in TT for solar generating systems as reported by its managing director, Lennox Oudit.

“This is primarily due to the fact that the implementation of renewable energy solutions in the local economy is still in its early stages and requires regulation and cost-effectiveness,” he said in an email exchange with Business Day on Tuesday.

For its residential clients, Oudit said the solar-powered equipment is more affordable compared to solar off-grid generating systems, but cost still remains a challenge seeing as extensive battery storage requirements are high costing.

“While there have been recent procedures for licensing solar systems, we still face limitations in implementing the most popular and cost-effective solution of grid-direct solar systems paired with net metering and relevant tax incentives.”

The company, he said, is working together with Massy Wood Group Ltd in designing, supplying, installing and commissioning a 21.8 kilowatt (kW) grid-fallback solar generating system.

This comes after proving to be successful in providing energy services to clients including the UN and those in Barbados and St Lucia.

“We have also installed grid-fallback solar systems ranging from five to 15kW for the UN Development Programme under the Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+) initiative. We are also nearing completion of a solar street light installation project at E-IDCOT (Eco-Industrial Development Co of Tobago Ltd).

Although Trifactor has been successful in supplying these services, Oudit said local clients still face obstacles in the absence of appropriate legislation and grid infrastructure.

“Access to affordable and practical solar systems aligned with our company goals remains a persistent challenge. To overcome these barriers, it is crucial to establish supportive regulations and enhance the grid infrastructure to enable wider adoption of renewable energy solutions.”

He said this is also hindering the sector's ability to meet the growing demand for renewables.

“Without proper frameworks in place, the market faces challenges in accessing the right solar systems that suit their needs. Additionally, while there is a surge of companies entering the solar business, there is a notable shortage of formal training for proper design and installation of solar generating systems.”

Oudit said his workers have encountered numerous cases where customers have sought their assistance to rectify poorly designed or installed systems in their homes. He also emphasised the importance of thorough research when engaging with local solar companies to ensure it has qualified personnel, a solid solar background and documented experience to handle inquiries properly.

“While solar and renewable energy may still be treated as a niche market, we remain optimistic about its potential for rapid expansion in the coming years. As the demand for clean energy continues to grow, it is essential for authorities to establish the necessary legislative and regulatory frameworks while promoting proper training and qualifications within the industry. This will enable the solar market to solidify its position as a rapidly expanding and reliable business sector.”

Oudit also explains that the products are heavily technologically-powered and uses: solar panel technology; Schneider electric solar power electronics – devices that ensure efficient energy conversion, reliable backup power performance, and ease of installation and use– advanced protection systems that includes smart rapid showdown devices for fire protection; remote monitoring and control and artificially intelligent (AI)-optimised air conditioning systems – this uses AI and programmable-logic controllers to optimise the performance of air conditioning systems, reducing energy consumption and lowering electricity bills.

Oudit said through its own testing of AI-optimised air conditioning systems the company achieved 40 per cent in air-conditioning energy consumption.

While Trifactor does not get government assistance, it does work with the government and international agencies in conducting projects in the renewable energy sector.

“Although the government provides financial incentives for the renewable energy sector, we have not accessed these particular incentives. Our focus is on securing projects through competitive-bidding processes, rather than relying on direct financial assistance from international agencies or governments.”

Oudit explained that by actively bidding for projects, Trifactor’s capabilities, expertise and commitment to the renewable energy sector is displayed.

“We compete on a level playing field, ensuring that our proposals align with the project requirements and deliver the most cost-effective and efficient solutions.”

The Energy and Energy Industries Ministry said, on its website, that it is also currently developing a national energy policy green paper. This allows for the recognition of renewable energies combined with energy efficiency and utilisation of compressed natural gas in the transportation sector among other uses, as important strategies for the promotion of sustainable development of the nation.

All solar panels are imported and the international market is proving a challenge for Trifactor, but Oudit said they are working proactively to adapt to the evolving economic conditions.

He said the company is affected by market volatility – economic fluctuations can affect consumer confidence and spending patterns; demand for cost-effective solutions; emphasis on renewable energy; government policies and incentives and financial considerations.

In addition to working on adapting, Oudit said Trifactor will begin producing its solar products locally in the near future.

“Our aim is to contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector in TT by promoting local manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports. We recognise the importance of developing domestic manufacturing capabilities and are actively exploring opportunities to achieve this goal.”