These roads in urgent need of repair

THE EDITOR: There are many roads in Trinidad that are in need of repair. However, I wish to draw attention to two roads that urgently needs to be repaired and a section of another road that constantly needs repairing.

The two roads are Camden and Esperanza. Camden Road leads one from the Couva Main Road to the Southern Main Road by the traffic light intersection, near to Rienzi Complex, while Esperanza Road takes one from the old Brechin Castle sugar factory, past the UTT Pt Lisas Campus, past Railway Road and on to the junction at Phoenix Park Road.

Although these roads have been in a very poor condition before, I have never seen them in as deplorable a state as they are now. It is a shame that roads are left to deteriorate like that. They have not been repaired for several months. In some sections, drivers have to bring their vehicles almost to a complete halt in order to negotiate the craters in the roadway.

Then there is the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay in the vicinity of Daisy Road. The reality is that in spite of frequent repairs, large holes always develop there, sometimes slowing traffic to a crawl. The problem there needs to be solved.

I am requesting that the relevant authorities give urgent attention to the repair of Camden Road and Esperanza Road, and aim at solving the problem that causes the Southern Main Road in the vicinity of Daisy Road to deteriorate.

IAN GREEN

Couva