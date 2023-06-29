The role of a social media specialist

The role of a social media specialist is often one of the most misunderstood roles in the Caribbean.

As businesses are getting accustomed to new roles in the digital space, they haven’t accepted the role of a social media specialist 100 per cent as yet.

Most companies believe because they see their kids or teens using social media, you can’t truly be expected to properly compensate someone who has to use these platforms on their behalf.

This is why, when we see social media specialist roles being advertised, they usually combine it with a bunch of other duties or specialisations, in an attempt to get as much out of that person as humanly possible.

I have seen some of these job postings with duties like: helping the waiters and waiting tables in restaurants, being able to lift up to 16 kg, fixing computers, handling accounting and so many more tasks or specialisations unrelatedto the role of a social media specialist.

So let us take a look at some of the duties, education and experience that the role should have. I'll also throw in the salary ranges for the role.

The job description

A social media specialist is responsible for planning, implementing, managing and monitoring the company’s social media strategy in order to increase brand awareness, improve marketing efforts and increase sales.

This includes creating and publishing content, analysing and reporting on social media metrics and engaging with users on social media platforms.

The social media specialist should have a strong understanding of the target audience and be able to use that knowledge to effectively create and distribute content.

They should also be able to work collaboratively with other members of the marketing team and adapt to new social media platforms and trends as they emerge.

Other responsibilities may include doing market research, collaborating with external influencers and creating and analysing paid social media campaigns.

Duties

· Develop and implement the company’s social media strategy.

· Create and publish engaging and relevant social media content, including text, images and video.

· Monitor and respond to user comments and messages on social media platforms.

· Analyse and report on social media metrics.

· Collaborate with other members of the marketing team to ensure social media efforts align with overall marketing goals.

· Do market research to stay up-to-date on industry trends and developments.

· Collaborate with external influencers to expand the reach of the company’s social media presence.

· Create and analyse paid social media campaigns to increase brand visibility and drive sales.

· Help convert brand fans into loyal customers with engaging, responsive, responsible, surprising and captivating social media interactions.

Soft Skills

· Excellent communication skills: a social media specialist should be able to clearly and effectively communicate with a wide variety of people, both online and in person. This includes the ability to write engaging and compelling social media content as well as to communicate with customers and followers in a friendly and professional manner.

· Creativity: a social media specialist should be able to come up with fresh and original ideas for content and campaigns that will help to engage the target audience and promote the brand.

· Adaptability: the world of social media is constantly evolving, and a social media specialist should be able to adapt to new platforms, features and trends as they emerge.

· Time management: a social media specialist may be responsible for managing multiple social media accounts and campaigns, and should be able to effectively prioritise their tasks and manage their time in order to meet deadlines and achieve their goals.

· Customer service skills: a social media specialist may be responsible for responding to customer inquiries and complaints on social media, and should be able to handle these interactions in a professional and helpful manner.

Qualifications

· Proven portfolio of work in social media marketing or as a digital media specialist.

· Two-three years of experience in social media management, marketing, or a related field.

· Strong writing and communication skills.

· Proficiency with social media platforms and analytic tools.

· Knowledge of graphic design and photo-editing software/apps.

· Experience with paid social media advertising.

· Familiarity with search engine optimisation and web analytics.

· Strong organisational and project management skills.

· The ability to work well under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Salary ranges

· United States: US$49,000-US$62,000 per year.

· United Kingdom: US$26,000-US$56,000 per year.

· China: US$24,000-US$43,000 per year.

· Australia: US$51,500-US$72,200 per year.

Industry certifications

A few places that have world renowned certifications are HubSpot Academy’s Social Media Marketing Certification, Social Media Mastery from Digitalmarketer, Fundamentals of Digital Marketing from Google Digital Garage and Fundamentals of Digital Marketing, Social Media and E-Commerce from the Wharton School.

Those industry certifications are recognised globally and can get you a start in social media.

The social media specialist role is growing in importance to every organisation. Your current and prospective customers are all using these platforms to gain information, be entertained or inspired. Leverage the platforms that make sense for your business strategy.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast.